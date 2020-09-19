Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Prov14:34”Righteousness exalts a nation,

But sin is a reproach to any people.”

Beloved, the only way we can return and be built up is when we make decisions to let go of sinful nature and put up garments of purity. May the good Lord give us the understanding and the strength to live our lives according to the dictates of God, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that prayer is an investment; at God time, it must yield its results.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.