Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 09 - 2020

Hos 2:15”I will give her her vineyards from there,

And the Valley of Achor as a door of hope; She shall sing there, As in the days of her youth,

As in the day when she came up from the land of Egypt.”

Beloved, on that your sick bed, concerning that negative financial report, in that hopeless situation,God is saying, lay it at my feet for I am your burden bearer. There is sound of abundance of rain. You shall testify to his glory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In the presence of those that said that you shall not amount to anything, you shall excellently be magnified before their own eyes. They shall see your rise and they shall fall at our feet, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God Almighty will solidify his pillars of support for you . Your feet will not fail you and you will never stumble, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a fascinating day.