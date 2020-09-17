Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Yesterday's failures are today's seeds that must be diligently planted to be able to abundantly harvest tomorrow's success. Some of the best lessons we ever learn are learned from past mistakes.

The error of the past is the wisdom and success of the future. Brethren, whatever will cause anxiety, worries and anguish as you step out today, may it be totally eroded by the power of Almighty God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall abound in amazing fruitfulness. As the soil causes seeds to grow and makes sprout come up, so will the Lord make righteousness and praise spring up in victory in your household, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May all demonic yoke against your destiny be completely destroyed this day and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have an amazing day.