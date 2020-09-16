Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Psalms 6 vs 8-10 Depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity; for the LORD hath heard the voice of my weeping. The LORD hath heard my supplication; the LORD will receive my prayer. Let all mine enemies be ashamed and sore vexed: let them return and be ashamed suddenly.

Weep no more child of God, for the most high God has heard your cry. Beloved, the Lord will wipe away your tears, restore peace and joy to your soul, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. In his anger, he will remember mercy for you; but for your enemies and intimidators, God will clothe them with the garment of shame and disgrace, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will hold you up, and never allow you to go down this season and beyond, no matter what, in the mighty name of amen. Being with Jesus, means being up and above negative situations. Choose to be and remain with him for he is the Lord.

Remain Rapturable! Good morning, and enjoy a merciful day.