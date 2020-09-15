Today’s Christian Devotion 15-09-2020

Listen to article

Beloved, by the mercies and unparalleled love of God, no matter what you are going through, and no matter what has befallen you in recent times as a result of the pandemic in the world over, you will rise again, your root will discover waters and you will be fruitful more than before, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because of your connectivity to the throne of mercy, there is hope for you. Do not write yourself off the track, you will win the race gallantly, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

It's your time to triumph, you will soon be a testimony in the mouths of many, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Be sandwiched between the love of God and the God of love.

Good morning, and have a wonderful day.