Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Today, I pray that; there'll be a divine announcement coming your way, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. As Samuel carried the Oil that made David King, and did not lose his direction until he found David, so will God order somebody who is carrying your breakthrough to locate you today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Today, God shall be there for you at every point of your need. The Blessings of God shall not pass you. His Glory shall surely manifest in your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blissful day.