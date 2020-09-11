Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Good and bad days exist in this journey called life. One day you feel broken, the next day you feel whole. It’s all part of Almighty’s Plans. It teaches us to lay complete trust in him. Remember, we walk by faith. God will not allow us to break, He will carry us through!

Almighty God, we beg you to renew our souls with strength and purpose on this day. Forgive our past sins, and help us get closer to You. We know you have our backs, and have brought us this far. Guide and guard us as we step into this new day, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Walk with God, and you will smile the rest of your days.

Good morning and have a fun Friday.