Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 09 - 2020

Brethren, every voice of deceit prepared to confuse you is silenced forever by the blood of Jesus, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every arrangement packaged to silence you for life is exposed and disgraced. Whatever invitation scheduled to truncate your destiny is torn into pieces by the heavenly earthquake, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The grace of GOD will shield you from all subtle and destructive agenda of every human representative of satan. The mercy of the Lord will prevail over every judgment passed upon you by the agents of darkness, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that to walk with God is heaven, but to turn aside from him is hell.

Good morning and have a victorious day.