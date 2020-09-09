Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, you will rise above the storm of life. You are created with glory therefore your glory will come out to shine, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The glory of your family will shine and that of your business will shine. Every obstacle preventing your glory from shining is removed by the fire of the Holy Ghost, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will rise above all your enemies that are preventing you from making progress or preventing you from moving forward. Every work of darkness around you and your household is exposed by the light of Christ. The glory inside you will surely speak today and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.