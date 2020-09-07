Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Ps 124 If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, now may Israel say; If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, when men rose up against us: .......Blessed be the LORD, who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth. Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers: The snare is broken, and we are escaped. Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth.

Beloved, you are alive to see this year's Ember months, because God has been on your side, keeping, protecting, preserving and providing for you and your family. May he, who is ever ready to help you, do much more for you this season and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Dwell In him always! Keep safe! Be Rapture Conscious!

Good morning, and have an awesome day.