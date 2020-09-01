Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Father in heaven, I ask for you guidance as I set into September, the month of delivery. Father please grant me better opportunities than yesterday, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Do not let me stray from the path you've destined for me, for you're my shepherd, oh lord. Let your staff prevent me from error and let your eyes watch over me and protect me from all danger, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You're the only God and no problem is too big for you father, therefore please, flatten all issues that may plaque my days in this new month of September. Grant me more successes than the previous months. Continue to shield me from COVID-19 and other diseases, grant me that peace that passes human understanding, and above all father, do not allow me to forget you when it's well with me, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and enjoy your bountiful delivery month.