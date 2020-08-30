Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

(For the LORD thy God is a merciful God;) he will not forsakethee, neither destroy thee, nor forget the covenant of thy fathers which he sware unto them. Deuteronomy 4:31

Brethren, God shall be merciful to you. He will not permit any destroyer to move near you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. With joy, you shall sail through this new week and beyond. May God raise a standard against every manipulation positioned to deprive you and your family from the joy and blessings of this new week, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain in victory.

Good morning and have a productive new week.