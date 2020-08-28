TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

August 28, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today’s Christian Devotion 28-08-2020

By The Nigerian Voice
father in heaven, please enlighten my mind with truth, inflame my heart with love, inspire my will with courage, enrich my life with service, pardon what I have been, sanctify what I am and order what I shall be, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Father, please help me to remember what a difference it makes when I make time with you a priority in my mornings. Awaken in me, body and spirit each day with a desire to meet with you and to hear you speak words of affirmation, assurance and wisdom over my heart, as I prepare to go into my day, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a wonderful weekend.


