Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 08 - 2020

Beloved as you continue to put your trust in the Lord, every high mountain or hill of life that has hitherto exalted itself against you and your loved ones is hereby melted, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The lord will grant you both the needed strength and might to triumph in all the challenges of life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Christ will dwell in your heart through faith. The purpose of God in your life shall not be squandered. You shall be filled with fullness of God, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a great day.