Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 08 - 2020

As God remembered Noah (Genesis 8:1), the Lord will remember you for good and establish in your life his covenant of health, peace, protection and prosperity, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Brethren, from today, you will be called by new names given by God Almighty himself. These new names will open good and effectual doors for you. He will do amazing things in your life and put new songs of praise to replace your secret tears and pains, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will remove everything standing in the way of your moving forward and make a way for you where there seems to be no way. He will help you to forget past errors and failures, and press on to receive the new things he has for you. You will not be limited by your past, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus is still coming back, don't be caught unawares.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.