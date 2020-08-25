Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

When you focus on faith rather than fear, you tap into a strength to carry you over, even the tallest of mountains. It's not everything in this world that is completely wrong; even a stopped clock is right twice a day. Limitation is only in the eyes of the weak.

Every moment is useful, but it depends on you to create a chance for everything in your “to-do” list. Don't make excuses, make progress. May God arise and uproot everything that he has not planted that is working against your advancement, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God retrieve all that is yours, out of the custody of the evil ones, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have a blessed day.