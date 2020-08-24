How To Protect Yourself & Your Company From The Dangers Of Computer Hackers !

Listen to article

Hacking refers to unauthorized access of a network, device or system with the aim of exploiting the data or manipulate its normal behaviour. A computer hacker is a person who uses technical skills to break into computer system, device or network in order to steal, change or manipulate information. There are different types of hackers and they all have different purposes of hacking.

Ethical hackers or White-Hat Hackers perform hacking in order to provide solutions and ensure safety. Non Ethical hackers or Black-Hat hackers on the other hand, perform hacking for their selfish reasons e.g. financial benefits while the Grey-Hat hackers perform hacking for fun and without any malicious intention.

Hacking can occur in different ways. Here are some common examples of hacking methods:

1. Exploiting weakness of a security system: e.g. when a strong password is not used, when an outdated anti-virus software or unsecured WiFi is used.

2. Change of payment method: e.g. a fraudster may impersonate the customer of a company and change the banking details of the real customer to redirect payment to his own account.

3. Malware: fraudsters use malware to trick unsuspecting victims into installing malicious software in order to have access to sensitive and personal information.

4. Ransomware: Hackers deliberately lock computer or deny the users access to certain files and demand for payment to unlock it.

Hacking occurs almost every minute. Many individuals, businesses, corporate organisations etc are at risk because the number of ethical hackers are very few.

There is need for ethical hacking services to safeguard the networks of businesses and government agencies. According to Jay Bavisi, the CEO of EC- Council, government agencies and business organizations today are in constant need of ethical hackers to combat the growing threat to IT Security. A lot of government agencies, professionals and corporations now understand that if you want to protect a system, you cannot do it by just locking your doors.

BENEFITS OF ETHICAL HACKING:

1. It helps companies to gain the trust of investors and customers by ensuring maximum security of data and other sensitive information.

2. It provides national security through protection of sensitive information against non ethical hackers.

3. It helps to reduce the rate of cyber attacks in the society.

4. It ensures security of lives & properties in the society & the world at large.

5. It identifies vulnerabilities and fix them.

DISADVANTAGES OF ETHICAL HACKING:

1. In most cases, hiring ethical hackers for urgent purposes is expensive.

2. Sensitive files might become corrupt.

3. Information gained by ethical hackers might be used for malicious purposes.

4. Sensitive information that are supposed to be private are exposed to ethical hackers.

WARNING SIGNS OF HACKING:

1. Files on your computer or device have been renamed, removed or deleted.

2. Your computer or device is filled with pornographic pictures and videos.

3. Pop-up boxes appear frequently on your computer or device.

4. Your friends claim they receive emails or friend requests from you which were not sent by you.

5. You notice that money is missing in your bank account.

6. You are unable to log into your email, social media or other online accounts.

7. You notice some new icons on your computer screen.

8. You observe unusual network traffic on your device.

9. You observe that some sensitive and personal information have been leaked.

10. Your internet searches are redirected to another website that you did not visit initially.

DANGERS OF HACKING:

1. Hard-earned money that took you several years to gather can be stolen in few minutes.

2. Personal & sensitive information e.g. username, password, credit card details etc that have been stolen may lead the victim to depression or suicide.

3. Hackers can use the personal & sensitive information stolen to defraud another victim.

4. Hacking can ruin many businesses within a very short time.

5. Damage to device or data.

SECURITY TIPS FOR PREVENTING HACKING:

1. Use strong password that is not easy to guess. Use long password, mix letters, alphabet & special characters.

2. Don't use the same password for multiple accounts.

3. Don't open messages, particularly email from unknown sender's without thorough investigation.

4. Avoid visiting suspicious & questionable websites.

5. Use anti-virus protection.

6. Avoid sharing sensitive and confidential information online.

7. Do thorough investigation when accepting friend requests from strangers.

8. Always have reliable backups e.g. external hard drives, flash drives etc.

9. If you think you are a victim of hacking, run a virus scan on your computer to identify and remove any malware on your computer or device.

10. Educate yourself on how to protect yourself against the dangers of hacking & always act immediately anytime you are suspicious. You can contact your bank or anti-fraud agencies immediately.

Rotimi Onadipe, Tel: +234-8169121819 Email: [email protected]