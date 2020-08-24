Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

In their front, was the red sea, at their back, were their enemies, persecutors, Pharoah and his great army, and the Israelites thought their end had come, but the miraculous God made a way for them.

Therefore Brethren, I don't care to know that challenge that has engulfed you today, that same God of the Israelites you and I serve in truth and in spirit, will give you a way of escape, and you will never see that challenge no more, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

That Battle you're fighting is the Lord's; hold your peace, stand still, and see the Salvation of our lord, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thus says the lord in the book of (2kings 3:17-18), You shall not see the wind, neither shall you see the rain, yet that your valley shall be filled with water, so that you shall drink, you, your cattle, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a productive day.