Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 08 - 2020

Today, all that is not formed well in your path will take shape. All the confusion in your life will receive divine order. All the emptiness in your life will receive fullness from above.

All the darkness in your life will receive divine light, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Heaven will beam his marvelous light into your family. Total victory over power of darkness will manifest in your life. The good Lord will separate you permanently from sorrow and reproach, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Poverty and ill health will have no hiding place in your life. Stagnation and fruitlessness shall fizzle out of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Build your life on the lord, and you will smile the rest of your days.

Good morning and have a pleasant new week.