Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 08 - 2020

Brethren, I commit you into the able hands of the Good Shepherd, may you lack nothing good, may you be protected; daily provision will be given to you, may you enjoy restoration, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Fear not for heavenly hosts will continue to crown your efforts with success. Angels of mercy and goodness will surround you all the days of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that prayer is an investment, it must surely yield results at God's own time.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.