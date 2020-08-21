Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, the Lord can use the storms and whirlwinds that we face for his purposes. Perhaps you had hoped for a calm life, with a gentle breeze to carry you through. The truth is that life brings with it, its own share of storms. If we look beyond the storm and trust him, he will bring us through it. Stand with God, stand firm in faith, it shall be well with you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Regardless of the circumstances you're in today, trust God. May the storm you're faced with today, be a tool in God's hands to fulfill his plans in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The God of new beginnings will begin a new dimension of wonders in your life and you will not eat the bread of sorrow, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Allow God to be your corner stone, and you will live a joyous life.

Good morning, and enjoy another weekend.