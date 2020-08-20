Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, we must learn to trust in God and keep hope alive when things turn the other way. Those who laugh at us today will rejoice with us tomorrow, if only we know God. Beloved, do not trust winds, winds can change direction. The friends who visited you, will come to condemn you.

The public respect is elastic. The only one that cannot change is the constant God. Behold, the fear of God is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding. Only, the honest will always excel. The blood of Jesus will shield your life from every form of evil oppression, disasters and destruction, and there won't be any delays on your path no more, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a blessed day.