How To Overcome Pornography Addiction !

Pornography Addiction is defined as being dependent on pornographic materials to the extent that it interferes with daily life, relationships, finances or other aspects of human life. It is a behaviour that is deeply rooted in the heart of anyone involved in it. The more you watch pornographic materials, the more you want to watch.

Porn addiction is like any other chronic addictive behaviour e.g. alcohol or drug addiction. It is destroying lives and breaking homes on daily basis. In 2018 the World Health Organisation added compulsive sexual behaviour as a mental health disorder.

A pornography addict may not be able to excel in life & he or she may never have a peaceful home untill he or she is able to overcome the addiction.

Viewing pornography is very easy because it requires less effort than interacting with a partner. Advancement of technology, particularly the introduction of internet, social media, smartphone, iPad etc has increased the rate at which people get addicted to pornography.

According to Pornhub, the world leading free porn site, 42 billion visits were recorded in 2019 which is approximately 115 million per day.

Overcoming pornography addiction may look difficult but it is achievable if the right steps & precautions are taken.

CAUSES OF PORNOGRAPHY ADDICTION:

1. Lack of internet safety education.

2. Lack of moral education.

3. Watching of immoral videos

4. Family conflicts.

5. Drug & alcohol addiction.

6. Depression.

SIGNS OF PORNOGRAPHY ADDICTION:

1. Losing interest in other activities.

2. Watching pornographic materials for a long time.

3. Spending money on pornographic materials at the expense of important & daily activities.

4. Using pornography to cope with anxiety or sadness.

5. Making attempts to stop viewing pornography but unable to do so.

6. Viewing pornography secretly at work, school or any other place that is not appropriate.

7. Having problems with job or school e.g. poor performance.

EFFECTS OF PORNOGRAPHY ADDICTION:

1. It has negative impacts on work and academic performance of students.

2. It leaves anyone involved in it with a sense of guilt and shame.

3. It damages sex life.

4. It may easily destroy marriage.

5. It increases the number of rape cases in the society.

6. It may lead to unwanted pregnancy.

SOLUTIONS TO PORNOGRAPHY ADDICTION:

1. Avoid watching immoral videos & other pornographic materials.

2. Spend more time on productive activities.

3. Always think about the consequences of pornography addiction.

4. Disassociate yourself from other pornography addicts.

5. Write down your goals for each day & focus on how to achieve them.

6. Seek professional help from counselors.

Rotimi Onadipe, Tel: +234-8169121819 Email: [email protected]