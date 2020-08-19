Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

Isaiah 54 vs 10 For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee.

Beloved, no matter what you are passing through, how unfair life may have been, one thing is certain, God's kindness will never be removed from you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He has promised to keep his covenant of peace and mercy always with you. May the assurance of God's mercy that opens doors to good things, locate and be with you this day and always, in Jesus mighty name amen.

Weeping may tarry in the night, but joy comes in the morning. Jesus remains that joy. Have Jesus, have eternal joy!

Good morning and enjoy a merciful day.