Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 07 - 2020

Deuteronomy 6:5 - And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.

Love is beautiful. It is a treasure everyone desires to have, no wonder God requires us to love him with all that is within us, just as he loves us and gave us his son, and everything. May nothing, no situation ever take you away from the love of God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As you genuinely and sincerely set your heart to love God, you shall never lack any benefit of his divine love, in Jesus mighty name amen. Never stray from the love of God. His love over us is new every morning. Remain Rapture conscious! Stay Safe!

Good morning and enjoy your Salah holiday