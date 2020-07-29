Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, trust in what you love. Trust in the Lord. Continue to do it, and it will take you where you need to go. Obstacles cannot crush you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Remember that every obstacle yields to stern resolve. Focus on God, and your light will continue to shine.

You are the most important person in your life, therefore do not be distracted, nor allow anyone dim your light, but only allow God to keep driving you. May God restore every virtue that the enemy has taken away from you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapturable! Good morning and have a blessed day.