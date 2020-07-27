Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

The Lord says to the Israelites in Ezekiel 36:36 that He will make it of public knowledge that He rebuilds ruined cities and replants waste fields.

Therefore Brethren, I ask God in all humility, to demonstrate his concern for you and I, and show us his constant love, favour, long life, good health, and prosper us to the end, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Focus on God for he is the author and finisher of your faith.

Good morning, and have a fruitful new week.