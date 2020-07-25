Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Mark 10 vs 27 - And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.

Beloved, you may have reasonable reasons to doubt the possibility of certain things in life, but hear this, ALL THINGS are possible with God.

In the midst of doubt, difficulties and trying times, God will open your eyes to see possibilities and a way out 1Con 10 :13.

Where your abilities and the help of man fail, God shall rise to defend you and make everything men considered impossible to become miracle to you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God has never registered impossibilities, therefore, he will not start with you. Keep trusting him and your efforts shall end in praise, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain heaven conscious!

Good morning, and have a Joyous weekend