Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 07 - 2020

The time is now! This is the set time for that blessing!

Beloved, as you go out today, God will go ahead of you, to set your parts straight, and turn those your expectations into elevation, against all odds, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because nothing can or will ever be impossible for our God to do, therefore put all your trust in him, keep moving in his will and at his pace, for he will bring to pass, without delay, those your heart's yearnings, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Do not fail to thank God in all things. Remain Rapturable! Stay Safe!

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.