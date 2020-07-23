Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Isa 64:1” Oh that you would rend the heavens and come down, that the mountains might quake at your presence”

Beloved, praying for open heavens, provokes the mighty hands of God to release blessings upon us. As we work in obedience, our heaven shall not become brass, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Where God is taking us to, has nothing to do with our physical make up, for when we are lifted up spiritually by God, there is no witch nor wizard that can hurt us, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. All that wait for our fall will wait endlessly, and the hands of the oppressors over us shall become weak and wither, while our gates shall be opened to bountiful blessings, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapturable! Good morning, and have a productive day