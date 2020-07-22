Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, to share your weakness is to make yourself vulnerable, to make yourself vulnerable is to show your strength. Be kind to yourself, because the mind replays what the heart can't delete.

Stay true in the dark and humble in the spotlight. Do more of what makes you happy and try to forget all the hurting moments of your past. Work with all honesty in secret and in the open so that posterity will be kind to you.

Love your God with all your heart and you will be glad you did. May God remain your guard and guardian, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Live your life according to the dictates of God so as to make heaven.

Good morning and have a blessed day.