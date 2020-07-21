Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

God will break asunder every gate of wickedness, sickness, hardship, oppressions and afflictions holding back our lives, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord will transform and restore our destinies, move our lives forward to the original plan he has for us from creation, despite all odds, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Our needs shall be met, our positive hearts' desires shall come to pass, our requests shall be granted, and all our prayers shall be answered, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning and have a great day.