Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 07 - 2020

Isaiah 61:1: The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me, because the LORD has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has

sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound.

Therefore my beloved Brethren, our heavenly Father will shine his radiant light on you today, renew your strength and empower you with virtues needed to face the challenges of daily life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. He will clothe your long life with favour and divine upliftment, in that even your enemies will celebrate you, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Be Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have an awesome day.