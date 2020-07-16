Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, today, through the mercy of God, I download progress, breakthrough, peace, abundant joy, vision, purpose, success, prosperity, creativity, promotion, divine acceleration, good health, wealth, favour, and righteousness into our lives, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. I delete henceforth, rejection, depression, disappointment, neglect, frustration, calamity, failure, sickness, affliction, tragedy, sorrow and all evils in our pathways, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. This year shall end gloriously and joyously for us despite all the chaos here and there, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning, and have a joyous day.