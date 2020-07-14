Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, every decision of the dark world to trouble you, becomes a trap to them. Your rising will bring into manifestation, the total falling of the walls of darkness around you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Everywhere there is a conspiracy to make mess of your life, there will be a total loss of power from the hands of the adversaries. You will rise, and your rise will be truly glorious, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Don't forget God when it's well with you. Remain Rapturable! Stay safe too.

Good morning and have a fun day.