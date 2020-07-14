Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Exodus 23:20 Behold, I send an Angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared.

Brethren, I pray for you and your family today, your words will carry authority over your enemies. You will talk and they will not resist your words. You will speak and they will not argue with you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your seeing today, is a big break through. As you can never see yesterday again in life, so you will never see failure, disappointment, death, sickness, pains and sorrow, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

And as you see today, all round favour, open doors, good health, long life and prosperity shall be yours. As you expect tomorrow, all your expectations in life will come to pass, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.