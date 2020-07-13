Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up"Psalms 5:3.

Brethren, I pray for you and your family, as you direct your prayer this morning unto God, as you look up in faith to him, may you never be disappointed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God incline his ears to your prayers and answer you, may you receive peace from above that calms every storm. I join my faith with your faith child of God this morning to appeal to God, to grant us our long awaited testimonies and answers, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whatever prayer request we have presented to God this morning, divinity shall attend to it. May the Lord hear our cries and grant us deliverance. Hear me child of God, the cries of yesterday shall be our last cries, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a productive new week.