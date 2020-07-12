Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

It's Another Sunday. A day of double restoration. Rejoice and Praise God!

Job 42 vs 10 And the Lord restored Job's losses when he prayed for his friends. Indeed, the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.

Beloved, as you get to his sanctuary this morning to worship, praise and make your supplications unto him, remember to pray for that one person you know has a need, with all your heart. God will not only meet the person's needs, he will double yours as well, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will restore your losses, giving you much more than you could imagine in this remaining months of the year, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord replenish your wasted years, losses, and put new songs of joy in your mouth now, even as the year goes by, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus was very considerate in all he did while on earth. Do likewise! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a new week of double blessings.