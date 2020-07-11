Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

Ex 14 vs 13b the Lord spoke to his people saying that, the Egyptian whom you see today, ye shall see them no more.

Dwelling on the word of God above, with so much faith and belief, I decree and the declare that every Egyptian, that is, in form of sickness, backwardness, and other problems you're experiencing today, shall disappear suddenly henceforth, and ye shall see them no more, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As from this moment you will start to see God's miraculous hand in everything you do, liberation has located you; and may God grant you that peace that passes human understanding, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Be Rapture conscious!

Good morning, stay safe and enjoy your weekend.