Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

“How shall I curse whom the Lord has not cursed or how shall I denounce whom the Lord has not denounced? Behold I have received commandment to bless; and He has blessed; and I cannot reverse it”. Numbers 23: 8, 20*.

Yes ooh, nobody can reverse the blessings of God in your life. The good Lord will twist the tongue of any agent of darkness hired against you. They will speak a new positive things into your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those hired to curse you will bless you. Those hired to demote you will promote you. Those hired to condemn you will commend you. Those hired to harm you will help you. Those hired to stagnate you will propel you forward, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those hired to make you weep will make you laugh. Those hired to cause you sorrow will cause you joy, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Today, God will cause your enemy to prophesy goodness into your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and enjoy your weekend.