Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 06 - 2020

Brethren, as the month of June, the1st half of the year comes to an end, God Almighty will give you and your loved ones, maximum security from every attack, victories over sickness and your enemies, peace, unquestionable favours, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will release the reward of the wicked on them, before your very eyes. He will satisfy you with long life, and make you enjoy every bit of the remaining blessings for the rest of the year, and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus never fails, so do not fail him. Stay safe! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blessed day.