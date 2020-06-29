Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 06 - 2020

Listen to article

We are conquerors, overcomers, we remain victorious, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Father, we give you glory, honour and adoration for bringing us to the brightness of today, for we're not better than the ones that couldn't wake up with us. That we're alive today, shows that you love us specially; take our glory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, we commit today's activities into your hands, Lord see us through, protect us from the hands of evil doers, and bring us back to our houses safely, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a productive new week.