Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 06 - 2020

Sin shall not have dominion over me. I am operating in the power of the word of God. I am the righteousness of God by faith. I am a product of the greatest God who is the one and only true God. He is my sustainer and my deliverer, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He is my defence and my hiding place. He is elohim. He is elyon. He is Rapha. He is Jireh my provider. He will never leave nor forsake me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. My God is for me and nothing can stand against me. He will build his church and the gate of hell shall not prevail, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Be Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have a rewarding new week.