Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 06 - 2020

"Surely the LORD is in this place..." (Genesis 28:16) Brethren, divine encounter opens your eyes to see the invisible. When you see the invisible, you will do what is considered impossible.

Therefore today henceforth, your success shall give all your enemies big problem, your testimony shall make them to be sick, your Joy shall give them the greatest sorrow ever, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. And if they are not comfortable with your good news, then Heaven shall take them away from your vicinity by fire or by force, for you to be comfortable in life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning, and enjoy your weekend