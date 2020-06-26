Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 06 - 2020

Listen to article

Today, I speak over my life, that God has lifted my head amidst troubled days and filled my mouth with laughter. I will see no evil, neither will I be confounded in life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

My path has been filled with the fat of the land, and I will enjoy the blessings of the Lord in the land of the living.God has carried me over troubled waters and delivered me from every deadly pestilence. My feet are washed in butter; the rock yields to me rivers of oil.

The fountains of the deep are broken up, and I shatter the wells of water hidden in the core of the earth, in the mighty name of Jesus amen. I've located the hidden riches of the secret places and discovered uncommon treasure, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a restful weekend.