Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 06 - 2020

Today, I declare that God's love is unflinching, his lovingkindness is trans-generational, so I am set apart from the rest and I excel in all I do, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I prosper in all I lay my hands on. I am exempted from every evil and the snare of the fowler will not catch me and my family. I go forward; there are no stumbling blocks around me. I turn my pain into power, my tests become testimonies, and every prayer point becomes a point of praise. God has done well for me; my eyes will see more good, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Mercy and grace have found me, goodness and favour follow me everywhere I go, and my helpers come to me. My peculiar issues become powerful points for the manifestation of divine power. My story has changed for the better. I am excelling by his grace and I am dignified for a purpose, in Jesus mighty name amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have an excellent day.