TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 25, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 06 - 2020

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Today, I declare that God's love is unflinching, his lovingkindness is trans-generational, so I am set apart from the rest and I excel in all I do, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I prosper in all I lay my hands on. I am exempted from every evil and the snare of the fowler will not catch me and my family. I go forward; there are no stumbling blocks around me. I turn my pain into power, my tests become testimonies, and every prayer point becomes a point of praise. God has done well for me; my eyes will see more good, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Mercy and grace have found me, goodness and favour follow me everywhere I go, and my helpers come to me. My peculiar issues become powerful points for the manifestation of divine power. My story has changed for the better. I am excelling by his grace and I am dignified for a purpose, in Jesus mighty name amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have an excellent day.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists