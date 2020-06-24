Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 06 - 2020

Listen to article

Today, I speak over my life and my household, that shouts of joy and victory will not cease from our abode, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God has crowned my life with grace, and granted me the oil of ease; nothing will be impossible or difficult for me because I walk in the fullness of my God-given privileges and divine enablement, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God has commanded good concerning me; evil will not therefore find expression in my life. I insist that God will cover me from the noisome pestilence as he has promised. The influence of the blood of the eternal covenant, delivers the fulfilment of the will of God over my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

My success is divine, my destiny is intact, my purpose is assured, and divine health is guaranteed in my life. I'm on top right now because I'm dignified for a purpose, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blessed day.