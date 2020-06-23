Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 06 - 2020

Listen to article

Psm 97:5”The hills melted like wax at the presence of the lord, at presence of the Lord of the whole earth.”

Beloved, as you continue to put your trust in the Lord, every difficult situation that has exalted itself against you, is hereby melted, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The doors of heavenly treasures are therefore, opened permanently for you. All doors giving the enemies access into your life are closed henceforth and every demonic door designed to cart away your financial blessings, is sealed up this moment, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus is still coming back again. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and enjoy your day.