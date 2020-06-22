Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 06 - 2020

Listen to article

Math 15 vs 28 Then Jesus answered and said to her "O woman, Great is your faith! Let it be to you as you desire." And her daughter was healed from that very hour.

The Canaanite woman exhibited uncommon faith, and she got what she desired, immediately. Beloved of God, may we receive the grace to exhibit that kind of great faith. Have faith today, this month, even in your entire life and in whatever conditions or difficult situations you are confronted with. Then watch, and see lines falling for you in pleasant places, (Ps 16:6,), impossible situations bowing, your desires met, healings in every area of your life manifesting, songs of victory, joy and celebrations, proceeding out of your mouth as a result of your faith in the lord, in the mighty name of Jesus name, amen.

Have faith in God, have faith in Jesus, and see tough mountains melt before your very own eyes, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture conscious! Stay safe too!

Good morning and have an awesome new week.