Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 06 - 2020

1 Sam 1:15”And Hannah answered and said, No, my lord, I am a woman of a sorrowful spirit: I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink, but have poured out my soul before the Lord.”

Beloved, when you’re being taunted, mocked, neglected and abused, fear not, go into the secret place of the most high God. Go down to him in prayer and supplication, trusting him to grant the desires of your heart. He will surely put a joyful song in your mouth like he did to Hannah, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God grant you the needed strength and might to triumph in all the challenges of life. Christ will dwell in your hearts through faith, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The purpose of God in your life shall not be squandered. You shall be filled with the fullness of God, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapturable! Good morning, and have a fruitful new week.